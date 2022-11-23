Editor,
I was encouraged to see on Nov. 20 that “Education funding expected to decline.” Why encouraged? Well on Oct. 28, Mr. Walters in his op-ed directed our attention to current federal and state results from the National Association for Educational Progress, rating all the states. It was found that California was one of the lowest achieving states in fourth and eighth grade reading and math. California was also one of the highest-spending states on education.
