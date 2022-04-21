Editor,
I always cringe when I hear the call for something free from a member of the far left. Such is the case after reading Rudy Espinoza Murray’s April 18 column on free college. College is never “free.” The last I heard, none of the teachers, staff or maintenance folks are working pro bono. Let’s use the correct term: taxpayer subsidized.
The problem for the “free” folks when you use the correct terminology is now you have to figure out how to pay for it. So Rudy, let’s have an honest discussion on where you see the money coming from. There are only two real choices. You either raise taxes or take the money away from something else, i.e. safety, health care, housing, etc. There is no surplus despite what the governor says due to the unfunded pension problem, so Rudy, what is your plan for paying for “free” community college?
I absolutely agree with you about the importance of education, but the learning of a skill is more important for many students not interested in college. There are many high paying professions-plumber, electrician, mechanic, that do not require a college degree and those “free” college funds would be better used if diverted to teaching these skills. There are many students for which community college would be a waste of time and resources. Looking forward to reading about your funding plans for “free” community college.
Steve Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.