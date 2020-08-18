Editor,
I would like to reraise an issue about the conflicted and admitted violation of the Brown Act on the part of Foster City Councilman and now Vice Mayor, Sanjay Gehani — for whom I originally voted (Foster City Council split on censure in the Sept. 5, 2019, edition of the Daily Journal). Per Councilwoman Richa Awasthi: “This is not about an individual, this is not about Mr. Gehani. It is about the institution, it is about good governance, it is about ethics, it is about public trust. It is about our reputation, the entire council’s reputation in the region,”
Good governance starts where you live and resonates through all levels. Mr. Gehani has defended his action as a rookie error. Having reached first base with his election, this rookie has already advanced to second base as vice mayor. Should he advance to third base as mayor and then move on to a business grand slam as a local and international businessman? Is Foster City just another Mudville? What if similar dynamics occurred at the highest levels of federal government? Ho! Ho!
If voting is our power, I would certainly not vote for those who would engage in or support such conflicted acts. Decisions made by those in power such as district attorneys and other officials should be wielded in conjunction with law and the greater good. The fiber and longevity of our institutions at every level are dependent on such processes. When the time comes to do your assessment, lean clean and exercise your right and responsibility to vote appropriately.
Dan Nishio
Foster City
