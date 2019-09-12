Editor,
Regarding “Foster City Council split on censure” in the Sept. 5 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, should every member of the Foster City Council be censured? I’m guessing that at some point each and every one of them must have broken the law by exceeding the posted speed limits, regardless of whether they were cited. If we’re going with punishing law-breakers, why wouldn’t this apply?
Or how about Vice Mayor Herb Perez? It is my understanding that he received a warning from the San Mateo district attorney not long ago when he himself violated the Brown Act by denying residents the ability to speak at a December 2017 council meeting.
When I first read the news about Councilman Sanjay Gehani, my initial reaction was that he was being set up. The fact that Perez and others, who presumably were equally aware of the Brown Act, had the offending discussions with Gehani without advising him of their illegality makes them a party to his crime. The council voting whether to censure him reinforces that impression for me.
As has been reported, there is a movement to recall Vice Mayor Perez. Does he not realize that this hypocritical attack on Gehani simply reinforces negative perceptions and strengthens the campaign against him?
Councilman Gehani has openly admitted his mistake. The issue which the discussions covered is moot — he never moved forward on the property in question, so he derived no benefit from his actions. There was also no malintent in his having the discussions; he was vetting an idea amongst peers prior to taking any action.
It is time for Foster City and our council to let this one go. There are more important issues to deal with.
D M Goldstein
Foster City
