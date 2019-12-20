Editor,
Mr. Simon in his Dec. 18 column “Things I write down,” used a quote from one of my old social media posts. I have great respect for our local journalists and I am inspired by their selfless work to keep us informed and updated on the local issues. However, it appears that the nature of the column did not allow Mr. Simon to share the details and my quote is out of context. I normally would not comment, but in this case, it is important to provide the facts to the readers.
On Aug. 14, 2019, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported the Brown Act violation by Sanjay Gehani (Reference: Foster City Councilman violates Brown Act) and subsequently on the vote to agendize his Censure hearing (Reference: Foster City Council split on censure, Sept. 5, 2019).
It is well established that the violation is not just a minor Brown Act violation, it is a violation that could have been of financial benefit to him. Sadly, two councilmembers made the choice to be complicit and denied the censure hearing. They refused to hold him accountable and later on rewarded him with the vice mayor role.
I hold myself to higher ethical standards and proud to have stood strong on my position on this. I am honking mad at a situation where councilmembers are blocked from agendizing items without three votes of support. Elected officials should not be able to block the public release of all the facts by denying a proper hearing. I would encourage the Daily Journal to obtain and report on who talked to whom, when and in what order.
Richa Awasthi
Foster City
The letter writer is a member of the Foster City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.