Editor,
Mr. Constantino, in response to your factually incorrect and divisive letter to the editor regarding the Aug. 31 “Lobbying caps fight over nuke plant future”: in case you haven’t heard, data from the California Energy Commission shows that over 34% (not 5%) of California’s electricity came from renewables in 2020 and 2021. Your subsequent comparison to abortion, demonizing Green New Deal proponents as supporters of infanticide, is ludicrous (Rare third trimester abortions happen due to major medical complications). If you really care about protecting human life, stop ranting about opposing political views, and focus on solutions to climate change, which already affects millions of people and will devastate future generations. Unfortunately, instead of offering a well-articulated case for nuclear power, you stir the pot of Us against Them, Red against Blue, Republicans against Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.