Editor,

Mr. Constantino, in response to your factually incorrect and divisive letter to the editor regarding the Aug. 31 “Lobbying caps fight over nuke plant future”: in case you haven’t heard, data from the California Energy Commission shows that over 34% (not 5%) of California’s electricity came from renewables in 2020 and 2021. Your subsequent comparison to abortion, demonizing Green New Deal proponents as supporters of infanticide, is ludicrous (Rare third trimester abortions happen due to major medical complications). If you really care about protecting human life, stop ranting about opposing political views, and focus on solutions to climate change, which already affects millions of people and will devastate future generations. Unfortunately, instead of offering a well-articulated case for nuclear power, you stir the pot of Us against Them, Red against Blue, Republicans against Democrats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription