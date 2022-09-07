Editor,
An article appears in the Aug. 31 edition of the Daily Journal entitled “Lobbying caps fight over nuke plant future.”
I’m on the side of extending the operation of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. In case you haven’t heard, the 2035 ban on gas-powered cars will require at least an increase of 30% capacity in California’s power grid. Also, in case you haven’t heard, we are facing shortages and blackouts this summer, and that is with Diablo Canyon operating.
The controversy is illustrative of how the left wing is ruining California. Green New Deal proponents demand the transition away from fossil fuels and, on top of that, they want to move away from nuclear power. This is similar to “we want women to have a right to choose” and, on top of that, they want abortion available up to and including the day of birth. Never mind that the Earth has oil reserves that will last for 400 years and never mind that infanticide of third trimester babies is murder. And similar to the handling of COVID-19 where leftists will induce global recession, food shortages and starvation (in Africa), energy riots (in Europe), because they can’t handle a disease comparable to the flu, Democrats in California will ban gas cars and nuclear power at the same time.
Wind and solar are physically incapable of producing more than a small percentage (5%) of the power we use. It is utterly narrow sighted to oppose a clean carbon-free energy source that is able to meet all our energy needs.
Vote Republican!
James Constantino
South San Francisco
