Houston we have a problem! Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal headline reads, “More conservation needed.” The story goes in to detail discussing the drought and included a plea from the general manager of the Metropolitan Water District saying in part “we need to take this drought more seriously.” The huge problem we have is many city councils and their staffs are drawn to special interest political contributions and developer fees respectively like moths to a flame. Existing water users have been conserving aggressively for many years producing what is known in marketing parlance as the “hardness of demand,” meaning we cannot or will not conserve much more. Stop the madness; stop the stacking and packing of new residential units along the El Camino Real and trying to sell it as transit-oriented development. Stop the huge commercial projects that we as a society are not able to support with our finite infrastructure.
David Altscher
Belmont
