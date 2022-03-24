Editor,
Letters written by David Altscher, Robert Nice and Gary Dilley in the March 22 edition seem to have hit the nail on the head. The state is in the third year of severe drought with no end in site and yet elected officials continue to approve housing and commercial developments. In South San Francisco, our RHNA numbers for housing are just under 4,000 units, this, I assume would include the 1,000 units proposed by James Coleman and the public housing proposal by the City Council. Residents and myself have asked where will the water come from? With the drought, how can there be enough hydropower to generate the electricity needed for these developments? I was recently told by a local officials that we have plenty of water ... where is it?
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
