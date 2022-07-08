Editor,
In his March 24 letter, “Water usage letters,” Mr. Garbarino asked where the water was in our current drought and how, without water, could there be enough hydroelectric power generated to supply additional development. I don’t have all the answers, but here is one tip that will prevent wasting both water and electricity: Don’t use the garbage disposal any more. Use the green compost bin instead. And Recology will even provide you with a free countertop bucket in which you can accumulate compostable materials in order to minimize trips to the bin.
The cities and county could be good leaders by immediately prohibiting garbage disposal installation in all new construction and all kitchen remodels
Certainly, not everyone is capable of giving up their disposal and it may indeed be a hardship for those who can’t or shouldn’t. They should be excused from any prohibitions.
Mike Bursak
Redwood City
