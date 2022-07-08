Editor,

In his March 24 letter, “Water usage letters,” Mr. Garbarino asked where the water was in our current drought and how, without water, could there be enough hydroelectric power generated to supply additional development. I don’t have all the answers, but here is one tip that will prevent wasting both water and electricity: Don’t use the garbage disposal any more. Use the green compost bin instead. And Recology will even provide you with a free countertop bucket in which you can accumulate compostable materials in order to minimize trips to the bin.

The cities and county could be good leaders by immediately prohibiting garbage disposal installation in all new construction and all kitchen remodels

Certainly, not everyone is capable of giving up their disposal and it may indeed be a hardship for those who can’t or shouldn’t. They should be excused from any prohibitions.

Mike Bursak

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription