Editor,
I live in Redwood City, so I will keep what I’m saying in response to their response to the drought, although California is in the same sinking ship. We talk about the drought and lack of water and water storage but at the same time we keep building.
I have been in Redwood City for a little over 11 years and in that time they have added thousands of living spaces without giving any thought to the water supply. In Kathleen Ronayne’s article on water conservation on March 19-20 in the Daily Journal she made a statement that really says it all about California’s continual development in spite of our shortage of water. This is what she said.
We basically have a system that is all but bankrupt because we promise so much more water than can actually be delivered. Kathleen hit the nail on the head about water in our state, I wish our state and cities would listen to her words. The answer to the state’s problem isn’t more housing it’s more water supply, build water storage first then think about development. I am like many residents of Redwood City, I’m tired of the city telling me to cut back on water use, it’s time they cut back on development untill there is enough water for all of us.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
