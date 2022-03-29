Editor,

I completely agree with David Altscher in his March 22, 2022 letter “Feeding water demand.” I ask: Why don’t we have candidates for state (and local) office who recognize the reality of a semipermanent drought in California?

Oh wait, it’s because money talks in politics, and those who would objectively address the cumulative effects of run-away growth do not receive sufficient funding necessary to get their common-sense message out to the voters. And, as a result, the little folks continue to foot the resulting bills of increasing water rates, punitive measures and forced rationing.

The Earth’s water supply is a finite resource. Developer-funding and corporate-funding is infinite. The effective management of limited natural resources must be a criteria for determining who we support when we vote — both locally, statewide and nationally.

Climate change, global warming, all of the new realities have changed the equation for decision-making. We, as voters, must recognize that now. Let’s face reality, shall we? Let’s listen to and elect political leaders who recognize the new realities and who will act in our best interests.

Doug Handerson

San Mateo

