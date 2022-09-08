Holly Hewitt (Sept. 7 letter to the editor) will be happy to hear that the Inflation Reduction Act created an individual household climate savings account of up to $25,276 in federally funded tax credits and discounts (source: Rewiring America IRA calculator). These can be used by the typical San Mateo resident in electrifying their homes. In addition, there are substantial rebates available from regional agencies, up to another $6,000 (source: theswitchison.org)
Because Holly is concerned about electrification happening in San Mateo, and in her words “Things are moving very fast,” I want her to know that beginning in early 2023, she will be able to immediately add electrical equipment that would stay with her home after it is sold. This should make the house more attractive to a prospective buyer.
However, I and every Realtor in San Mateo County agree that forcing electrification at the time of sale is not a good idea.
When properties turn over, everyone is rightfully in a hurry to make a quick transaction. The possibility of slowing that process makes the idea of forcing electrification at sale, a deal breaker for me.
A better strategy might be to immediately use your IRA Climate Savings Account money to add such things as a heat pump water heater, or maybe even a gas furnace replacement, that will stay with the house after it is sold. That way, the homeowner can still count on a quick sale, and take advantage of all rebates.
The letter writer is the co-leader of the San Mateo Climate Action Team.
