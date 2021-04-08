Editor,

Your opinion section has some excellent timing: On March 31, the day you published Jon New’s letter “Legalize fourplexes: An open letter to San Mateo City Council,” encouraging San Mateo to legalize neighborhood-scale duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, the Biden administration announced that very idea would be a key plank in the upcoming federal infrastructure package.

In addition to investments in transportation, the electrical grid and high-speed broadband, President Biden called on Congress to “eliminate exclusionary zoning and harmful land use policies.”

And he diagnosed exactly the problems we’re facing locally: “For decades, exclusionary zoning laws — like minimum lot sizes, mandatory parking requirements, and prohibitions on multifamily housing — have inflated housing and construction costs and locked families out of areas with more opportunities.”

San Mateo County is a wonderful place: proximity to stunning natural beauty; easy access to one of the best job markets on the planet; and a plethora of close, high-quality public and private educational institutions. But many parts of our cities look exactly the same way they did 30 or 50 years ago, even though our economy and our world have changed drastically. Homes that were at one point affordable to public school teachers are now only available to high-income families making $400,000 a year or more.

There are many things we need to do to fix this problem, but President Biden is right: Ending exclusionary zoning laws is crucial to the future of this region. Let’s hope that local city councils and Kevin Mullin and Josh Becker, our representatives in Sacramento, follow President Biden’s lead.

Mike Dunham

Burlingame

