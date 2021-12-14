Editor,
Just read about this today, “San Mateo County sheriff ends ICE transfers, Carlos Bolanos says decision was made with public safety in mind.”
The safety of the citizens in San Mateo County should be a top priority of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
We do not need a politically correct/woke sheriff (not sure what to call this sheriff’s motives) who turns his back on citizens’ safety. I find his actions appalling and he has lost our support from our extended family here in San Mateo County.
K.E. Kennedy
San Mateo
