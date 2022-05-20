Editor,
After reading John Horgan’s rambling column of May 11, ironically entitled, “Candidates should keep it unambiguous,” I feel compelled to respond clearly to his admonition to voters that it would be “wise” to “hang on to your ballot” until closer to June 7. The cloudy reason given is “because a lot can happen between now and Election Day.”
I question the logic of this; candidates do not change [much] between now and Election Day; their platforms are well established, their visions and goals articulated, and the official records of their prior actions reported in the media for all to read, consider and vet.
No. Candidates do not change during the course of a campaign ... what changes are the tactics of their campaigning, especially in the final days of a campaign, and their true characters emerge.
Voters should be on the lookout for dirty politics in the form of unfounded speculations and smear-campaigns in an attempt to disparage their opponents in the final days of this election cycle. That’s the only thing that will change between now and June 7.
If you have been paying attention and awaiting eagerly for your opportunity to vote, then please, follow the message found on the outside of your mail-in ballot: “Don’t Delay, Vote Today!”
Cast your ballot as soon as it arrives ... don’t allow anything to impede your vote, and your voice, from being counted.
The Rev. Ben Meyers
San Mateo
The letter writer is a minister in North Central San Mateo.
