There has been more than a little huffing and puffing regarding the current election campaign between two candidates for San Mateo County sheriff prior to ballot-counting on June 7.
The incumbent, Carlos Bolanos, and his challenger (and who works under his direction), Christina Corpus, have spent the last several months arguing and debating their bona fides, with a particular emphasis on all manner of high-sounding “progressive” changes to the policies, protocol and practices of the office.
Much of the discussion, often contentious, has devolved into a focus on pressing societal matters and issues, many of them outside the normal purview of the sheriff and his deputies and staff.
As usual, there also has been a persistent emphasis on fundraising, the inevitable dollars-and-cents tally of the grubby business of soliciting cash from supporters.
As a result, the core mission of the Sheriff’s Office has been clouded and diminished. That’s unfortunate. The primary job of the sheriff seems clear-cut, no matter who’s running for the position.
Here’s a thought: Why not provide the taxpayers, voters and citizenry with a firm, unswerving pledge to enforce the law, something along these straight-forward and unambiguous lines:
“As the sheriff of San Mateo County, I promise that my office and sworn deputies and other employees will uphold and enforce all laws vigorously, fairly and expeditiously.
“We will properly and carefully investigate, and when appropriate, arrest and charge individuals suspected of criminal activity. We will do so professionally and transparently while respecting the rights of all involved — victims, suspects, witnesses, et al.
As a matter of course, we will fully cooperate with all legitimate requests for assistance from all federal, state and local enforcement agencies without exceptions.
“In all of this, our consistent aim is to keep the residents, visitors, businesses and institutions in San Mateo County safe and secure. That is my pledge.”
Isn’t that what we are all paying for in the first place?
IT’S A SAN BRUNO SACRILEGE: Let us pause for a moment and consider the heresy that is occurring in San Bruno.
It’s a quasi-imitation of Martin Luther’s landmark 16th century attack on aspects of Catholic Church doctrine and practices. It’s a modern-day declaration against the prevailing political dogma that single-family suburban homes are a mortal sin against the public good and should be damned to hellfire.
Shockingly, the North County town is well on its way to welcoming a new, mini-neighborhood in the western hills just north of San Bruno Avenue.
All of the 29 planned homes will be large, single-family dwellings, all of them starkly opposite the multiplex orthodoxy preached by state and local high priests of planning.
It would not be a surprise if we learn that our various authority figures espousing what amounts to an anti-suburban religion (state Sen. Scott Wiener and his devoted Democratic acolytes come to mind) are threatening excommunication for the San Bruno miscreants.
Here comes Torquemada and the Inquisition.
MEMPHIS OWNER IS A LOCAL GUY: Devoted followers of the Golden State Warriors have no special love for the NBA team’s current playoff foe, the Memphis Grizzlies.
The ongoing series has been marked by physical play, technical fouls, rampant whining and egregious behavior. It hasn’t been pretty. Injuries are piling up as another contest looms tonight.
Adding to the very public bad blood is the ironic fact that the Memphis controlling owner, Robert Pera, is a San Carlos native. He grew up in San Mateo County, attended Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton (yes, he played basketball there), became a high-tech entrepreneur and wound up with a reported $18 billion now at age 44.
He used some of his wealth to head a group that purchased the Grizzlies in 2012 for $377 million. He keeps a low profile. That’s probably a judicious move as these acrimonious playoffs proceed this week.
HANG ON TO YOUR BALLOT: You have probably received your official June 7 election ballot in the mail. If you haven’t, you will soon. There is a temptation to fill it out and pop it back in the mail ASAP. It would be wise not to. Why? Because a lot can happen between now and Election Day. So be patient. Wait a bit longer.
Email John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
