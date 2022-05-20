Editor,
Concerning John Horgan’s May 11 article, “Love Da Snark!” I thought that his column was the best of the year. State Sen. Scott Wiener has been trying for years to turn the Peninsula into San Francisco.
Do we want to become another San Francisco? Heck no.
John Kelly
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.