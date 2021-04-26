Editor,
The writing is on the wall. The progressives are on an unstoppable roll which they intend to perpetuate forever by packing the Supreme Court, by declaring Washington, D.C. a state and thus obtain two Democrat senators and by importing as much Democrat voting poverty as possible from Latin America.
Democrats’ legislative actions so far are a clear indication of their plans for the future: spend in deficit on wave after wave of economic stimulus which will soon morph into guaranteed income, on schools located in poor neighborhoods which will most likely become mostly wage rises for the Democrat voting teachers’ unions, on Democrat states like California to offer free health care to immigrants here illegally and on infrastructure which appears to be nothing more than a collection of political slush funds.
Many trillions will be printed, taxes will be raised dramatically, but have you heard of any means of measuring the real economic benefits of any of these investments, like for example measuring the improvement in the performance of the students in poor neighborhoods as a result of this huge investment in those schools?
Where are the solid economical studies and projections and the transparency means to verify, enforce them and possibly make necessary corrections that would justify Democrats’ economic agenda? Would those be Bernie’s hateful ravings against Trump’s tax law? Even the Democrats are balking at the idea of repealing Trump’s tax law because of the adverse effects this would have on our economy.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
