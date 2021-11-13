Editor,
The article “Burlingame preparing for sea level rise,” in the Nov. 9 edition of the Daily Journal, is the latest Peninsula city focused on addressing this issue. A better long-term solution is building a dam with a lock in the vicinity of the Golden Gate Bridge.
The GGB was built in four years starting in 1933. The arguments against it were the depth of the channel there and the strong tides. If 1933 technology could build the GGB in four years, certainly 2022-2030 technology could build a dam with a lock for ocean-worthy boats. Is it worth a couple hundred billion dollars?
Certainly, more impactful than the $100 billion high-speed rail fiasco.
Philip Hage
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.