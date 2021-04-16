Editor,
I so appreciated “Just the Facts,” April 10 by Phillip Hage. I too researched the facts and dates related to the vaccine distribution and find Mr. Hage’s statements accurate.
To me a major point to be made when facts are not the basis of statements put forth in the media is the far-reaching damage done. Unfortunately, we have a “low information” mentality that is the basis of media and social outlets. Major media eliminates a lot of facts or simply does not report a story to push their liberal narrative.
Sadly, so many believe and follow what they read and hear, never questioning if it is truthful. It seems we can no longer gather facts, analyze them and then form our opinions and decisions on who or what we wish to support. Accurate facts are often difficult to access.
In essence, we need critical thinking brought back, but with so many falsehoods put forward, it may be impossible. Scary!
Judy Karlsen
Belmont
