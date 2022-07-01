Editor,
There will be a free music festival this Saturday 4-9 p.m. at Burton Park in San Carlos that is wholly conceived, planned and run by local high school- and college-aged kids in the area, under the banner of Vecino Lemonade. My wife and I have attended two of their shows before and I can honestly say that there is nothing else like it in San Mateo County.
The creativity and joy of the environment is beautiful. There are rock bands, folk singers and rap groups. There are visual artists designing flyers and promo material, compiling recap videos of each concert and displaying pieces at the events themselves. A strong sense of local connection and community surges through as people cheer their friends on stage, meet new friends, and maybe get inspired to perform their own music or display art at a future show. The events are also strictly substance-free.
It’s a great opportunity to support youth creativity, and I encourage folks of all ages to come and enjoy the good times. Bring your friends, your kids, your parents, your pets! It’s gonna be amazing!
Learn more at @vecino_lemonade on Instagram.
David Tuzman
San Carlos
