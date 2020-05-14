Editor,
So two smiling lawyers complain about the Republicans wanting to provide liability protection from Covid lawsuits to companies who take federal money to help them reopen (“No legal immunity for COVID-19 malfeasance” in the May 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
What a surprise. How can lawyers make a living unless they can sue somebody? No matter how they try to spin it this is a very self-serving op-ed. They say that companies that follow the rules have nothing to worry about. In this country’s hyper-legal environment that is rarely the case. We watch every night on TV legal ads asking “Did you take this drug”; “did you use baby powder”; did you use weed killer.” In most cases these companies were not fraudulent and they were not hiding research results.
One of the reasons that medicine is more expensive in this country is the high cost of liability insurance that pharmaceutical companies have to carry. We live in a country where lawyers can bring multimillion dollar class action lawsuits even if they don’t have a complainant.
Until we have a wholesale change in how lawsuits can be brought, and not just because somebody had an unfavorable outcome, liability costs will continue to plague all of us.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
