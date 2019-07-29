Editor,
The majority of Americans respect a person’s right to express their opinion, even if they don’t agree with it. However, the majority of Americans don’t respect a person or their opinion when that person disrespects the rule of law, the truth and the facts. Such is the case with Desmond Tuck’s letter (“What immigration should mean”) that was published in the July 20 issue of the Daily Journal.
Perhaps, Tuck needs a lesson in American civics. Every American has the constitutional right to express their opinion, report and criticize someone for breaking the law, whether or not it is the President breaking the law. Tuck, that is not being a “disloyal immigrant,” as you call it, Rep. Ilhan Omar is being an upstanding citizen and excercising her constitutional rights.
Every time I read one of Tuck’s letters, I always get that old kink in my neck from shaking my head in disbelief from what he has written.
It is always too bad when someone relies of Fox News and Trump to tell them what their opinion is. The majority of Americans believe that Trump is the most criminally, politically and financially corrupt president in the history of the United States. Most likely, a lesson on American civics won’t help Tuck understand that.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
