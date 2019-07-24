Editor,
While economic productivity keeps rising, employee purchasing power is stagnating. Where does all the wealth that workers create go? The answer is: to the top 1%. And the top 1% of those people receive most of those profits. Working people are stressed. They can hardly make ends meet. Many of them are only one illness, or one divorce, or one car breakdown away from drowning under the quicksand of debt. They are stressed and angry.
Trump harnesses that anger by talking like a tough guy. As a coward himself, he bullies the weak. The real tough guys, the men and women who carry the super-rich on their backs were raised with the words: “suck it up,” “be a man,” “don’t show your hurt.” They need to be tough, for fear of being seen as losers. So they hold their festering resentment and smoldering anger inside. The bullying coward points at innocent targets and blames them for their condition.
The reason why Trump’s followers don’t see their plight is because an undeserving few take nearly all the wealth they’ve produced. Trump calls the people stuck with low-paying jobs “losers” who just can’t suck it up. Trump’s followers are conned to suck it up, blame the “others,” but don’t ever question why the super-rich have so much while they have so little. That’s the con.
What are you going to do? Resist? Or continue sucking it up?
Bruce Joffe
Piedmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.