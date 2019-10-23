Editor,
In his letter “Anthropogenic warming — it is far from settled” from the Oct.16 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, Harry Roussard argues that the U.N. accepted model of climate change is unscientific, citing an organization called the Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL). A cursory Google search taught me that CLINTEL, established in September of this year, was founded by Guus Berkhout, an engineer who has spent much of his career working in the oil and gas industry. Not only is he not a climate scientist, but he clearly has an interest in halting any laws dedicated to reducing emissions.
Certain claims made by the group are easily disprovable: The small amount of birds killed by wind turbines each year does not have a notable effect on total bird populations and, while plants do need CO2, nature produces enough on its own. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing and anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions have created just that.
A more thorough fact-check of CINTEL’s claims can be found at climatefeedback.org. Roussard ends his letter by saying: “Let’s not mess with Mother Nature,” which I completely agree with. The problem is, we already are. Why are you arguing against the people trying to remedy that?
Olivia Murphy
San Carlos
