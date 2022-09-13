Jon Mays’ Aug. 26 column “Supporting educators” did a great job bringing attention to the hard-hit community of teachers, school staff, students and families who have been struggling to recover from COVID and its fallout. While it’s comforting to imagine that a return to normalcy for schools is coming soon, the reality seems otherwise. Each week we hear reports of more catastrophes intensified by climate change. Megafires, megafloods, record-breaking heat — the news is everywhere. This can lead to “eco-anxiety,” “climate anxiety” or even depression about a planet that is falling to pieces. An estimated 83% of Gen-Z Americans report feeling concern for the health of the planet. It’s sobering to fear a future that won’t be safe.
So, what can be done to support youth and teachers? Climate change education programs that include a local perspective can help. Education can reframe a vast problem (global warming) into an exploration of tangible actions one can do in one’s own neighborhood. Two programs doing this already in San Mateo County are the Youth Climate Ambassadors (for high schoolers) and You(th) Be the Change (for middle school educators and students). Both include an emphasis on learning about potential solutions, and give students or teachers more apathy-fighting tools, like communications training, to add to their arsenals.
As COVID moves off center stage, I hope that schools will think bigger picture and resource programs to address our climate crisis — one that’s not going away any time soon.
