Editor,
Stop building, stop selling transit along the El Camino Corridor, stop bringing more jobs into our cities.
State Sen. Scott Wiener repeatedly introduced his housing bill over the past few years until it finally passed. What changed? Why weren’t the city councils who heard from their residents remaining steadfast by saying “no” to this failed massive development that will forever change California?
Why don’t the city councils of each city stand up to Newsom, Wiener, Mullin, Canepa, Ting and all those who are in the pocket of developers and Realtors? If your city council won’t stand up for what the residents want, they should resign and save the residents’ money on a recall.
We are in a seven-year drought, so besides rationing that has alternate water usage days, will we have alternate toilet flushing days as well? Why isn’t there an environmental impact report done on each development, you know, the impact on water, air, traffic, environmental sustainability and quality of life issues?
That’s the last thing Wiener, Newsom, Mullin, Canepa and Ting want. They want you to shut up and pay your taxes, but keep voting for the same self-serving clowns that have been selling us out for years.
We always hear, “The state will cut off funding,” so now’s the time for the cities to cut off the state. City councils have an obligation to stand up and fight for their residents, not for Wiener, not for Newsom, or the rest who are in lockstep.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
