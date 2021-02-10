Editor,
As a former San Mateo County Community College District administrator, I was concerned when the board orchestrated the removal of Mr. Galatolo as chancellor without transparency and created the job of “chancellor emeritus.” The separation agreement indicated that disputes in their employment relationship caused the split after 19 years.
As the board was Galatolo’s employer, I was intrigued they gave him a new contract. Why would the board rehire someone for 32 months totaling $1.25 million plus benefits, without a job description, restricting him from campus, allowing him to work from anywhere, and reporting to his former subordinate, Michael Claire, bypassing board supervision? Sounds like nepotism to me.
Not only was the contract out of the ordinary for a deposed higher education official, but it begs the question: Given the board’s responsibility to the community and its students, what were they getting out of this arrangement? To me, it smelled like a quid pro quo. No doubt, Galatolo had the upper hand in negotiating his “reassignment” to chancellor emeritus; why did the board agree to this?
My view is that, in addition to Mr. Galatolo, the old board failed as trustees. They failed to hold the chancellor accountable, failed to ask tough questions of administrators, and failed in their fiduciary responsibility to the community. There were many incidents reported in the press over the 19 years of Mr. Galatolo’s tenure that should have raised alarms. Where was the board?
Don’t let the board cover up their complicity by taking action now after failing to investigate earlier.
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach, Florida
