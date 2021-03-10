Editor,
In his letter “Opening libraries” in the March 4 edition of the Daily Journal, Mr. Ford is right that browsing library shelves and finding a new book are wonderful. The online ordering and curbside pickup from the Burlingame Library are wonderful too. It’s been a great way to enjoy library offerings and still maintain behavior that decreases viral spread.
Curbside pickup from the Burlingame Library has kept my morale high. Appointments for curbside pickup are reasonably available, and walking back to my car with my brown bag of books makes me happy thinking about the reading that lies ahead! Libraries are the best things ever that government provides.
Jane James
San Mateo
