Editor,
Twelve months ago, all libraries in San Mateo County closed their doors to the public. In place of in-person browsing, these libraries instituted a new online system in which patrons first reserve books listed in the catalog, then click on a link to save a 10-minute long time slot to pick up their books. However, there are so few time slots available on the website that library visitors often find themselves signing up for an appointment as much as a week in advance.
This system is undeniably flawed and can never truly replace the experience of browsing library shelves, flipping through books, and stumbling upon a new read. In contrast, although Fresno County remains in the purple tier and has a much larger population than San Mateo County, their library system recently opened limited in-person services for three days every week. To elaborate, library patrons in Fresno County now have up to 60 minutes to browse the shelves, use a computer, conduct research, and make photocopies while masked and socially distancing. Consequently, Fresno County’s actionable and transparent reopening strategy shines in comparison to the complete absence of information about reopening on library websites in San Mateo County and the undeniable lack of progress in local library operations. Ultimately, this development begs the question: If Fresno County has reintegrated limited in-person library services while observing state health ordinances, why can’t libraries in our community do the same?
James Ford
San Mateo
