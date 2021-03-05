Editor,
I was surprised to see Mr. Ford’s letter criticizing the performance of the library during the pandemic (“Opening libraries” in the March 4 edition of the Daily Journal). I have had the opposite experience at the Burlingame Main Library.
Over the past year, I have checked out dozens of books, from current bestsellers to classics, plus many CDs and DVDs. The process has been smooth and easy. Appointments are plentiful, usually a day or two after my item on hold is ready. The pickup process is safe and efficient.
More important, the books do not get out there on their own. Staff members have been coming in (at some risk to their health) to collect the returns, pack the hold items, and get them out to the tables for us. We owe these staffers deep gratitude for their work on our behalf.
There is no need to jeopardize this system. Let’s not rush to reopen the libraries until they are completely safe for staff and patrons. Far better that we wait an extra day to pick up an item than have someone catch the virus at a library. Meanwhile, keep up the good work!
Mark Hudak
San Mateo
