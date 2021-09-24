Editor,
In his column, “United in the face of terror” in the Sept. 21 edition of the Daily Journal, Jonathan Madison writes “the uncoordinated withdrawal of our troops Afghanistan is nothing short of an international embarrassment.” The only thing embarrassing is your comment. As a Vietnam military veteran, I know about serving in a needless war. As one who has had two nephews serve in Afghanistan, one of which had fellow soldiers die around him and recently commuted suicide because of it, I know about needless loss. Biden stuck to his principles and ended a war that was over when Osama bin Laden was killed 10 years ago.
You, as a fiscal conservative, and one who served in the House Committee on Financial Services, should be happy we are no longer dumping money best spent here at home. You, as a humanitarian, should be happy we are no longer risking lives in a country unwilling to sacrifice their own. You talk of unity, 76% of the country believe in ending this war and bringing our troops home which is as close to unity gets in our country.
As to Biden’s accomplishment, his administration rescued over 110,000 people with a minimal loss of lives while still working to bring back others who wish to leave. I am wondering how you, who likely has not served in the military, would have improved on this record.
Rel Kempf
San Mateo
