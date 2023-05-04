We’re a group of concerned youth from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby San Mateo County Youth chapter. As both students and SMC residents, we believe that there is a public need for better biking infrastructure to protect commuters and incentivize sustainable transportation. Currently, bicyclists do not feel safe riding around the county, and as a result it seems an impossible transition to move away from our dependence on gasoline-powered cars.
For instance, Crystal Springs Road and Cañada Road. Currently, bicyclists share Crystal Springs with cars, who dangerously pass bicyclists and almost run them off the road. It also doesn’t help that it’s a great road for car enthusiasts to drive 55 in a 30 mph speed limit. Additionally, on Cañada Road, a straight road with wide shoulders, a cyclist was murdered by a speeding driver three weeks ago. These roads are a great example of why we desperately need protected bike lanes. In some areas it would be protected bike lanes right next to the road, while in other places, like Crystal Springs, there are trails that could be converted.
We’re aware that by adding protected bike lanes, some neighborhoods, especially lower-income communities, may struggle to find parking for their vehicles. However, creating a bike lane would make it easier for people to travel by bike. As more people feel more comfortable biking instead of driving, the need for a parking space will disappear. For workers who still need to drive, parking spaces will be easier to find.
