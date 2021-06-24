Editor,
The Guardian Other Voices item, “Joe Biden, China and Europe” on June 18 was extremely timely and thought provoking.
What exactly is the United States’ status in the present day world? We have shaken the faith of many world governments to the core by placing someone with the proven incompetence of the last president at the head of the most powerful nation on Earth. One of our major political parties appear to have departed from a reality and science based entity and allowed itself to be driven by a strong authoritarian strain of obedience to conspiracy theorists. That in and of itself should give pause to anyone thinking of following our lead going forward.
The two or three most important challenges of our time, dealing with climate chaos stemming from human behavior, the insistence on continuing and possibly expanding the existence of thousands of nuclear weapons in our arsenals and the persistent ignoring of the nonsustainability of so much of our activity in overfishing, overuse of our land and continued push toward extinction of so many of the plant and animal species through pollution, and degradation while we ignore the long term effects of our policies.
Being good stewards of creation appears not to be counted among our priorities as much as we think we are. On the bright side, we are capable of change and can use the imperfect brains we have to bring about positive change.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
