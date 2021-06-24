Editor,

The Guardian Other Voices item, “Joe Biden, China and Europe” on June 18 was extremely timely and thought provoking.

What exactly is the United States’ status in the present day world? We have shaken the faith of many world governments to the core by placing someone with the proven incompetence of the last president at the head of the most powerful nation on Earth. One of our major political parties appear to have departed from a reality and science based entity and allowed itself to be driven by a strong authoritarian strain of obedience to conspiracy theorists. That in and of itself should give pause to anyone thinking of following our lead going forward.

The two or three most important challenges of our time, dealing with climate chaos stemming from human behavior, the insistence on continuing and possibly expanding the existence of thousands of nuclear weapons in our arsenals and the persistent ignoring of the nonsustainability of so much of our activity in overfishing, overuse of our land and continued push toward extinction of so many of the plant and animal species through pollution, and degradation while we ignore the long term effects of our policies.

Being good stewards of creation appears not to be counted among our priorities as much as we think we are. On the bright side, we are capable of change and can use the imperfect brains we have to bring about positive change.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription