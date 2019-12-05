Editor,
Spare me! The whole “Barron Trump” thing this week was a silly distraction. The witness shouldn’t have made the comment and apologized in public for the remark. This should have been the end of the story. But the faux-GOP outrage, knicker twisting and pearl clutching over an ill-conceived quip strains credulity as well. Let’s see some of that outrage directed at real child abuse, like the separation of immigrant children at the Mexican border and holding them and their parents in cages. That is real child abuse.
Barron, you’ll be just fine at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. until Jan. 20, 2021, when you, your father and mother will be sent packing back to Mar-A-Lago.
Steve Lipman
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.