I’d like to add to the Daily Journal endorsement to vote no on measures Y and R.
First, we should acknowledge that San Mateo is in a major crisis with regard to housing affordability and traffic congestion. Housing is so expensive that many people who we need to work on the Peninsula, cannot afford to live here. Environmental damage is created by forcing people to drive over bridges to get here. Also, the quality of life of these workers is very negatively impacted. The traffic congestion in San Mateo that the commuting over the San Mateo Bridge causes, is a disaster. These are all bad outcomes for our society.
The purpose of the General Plan 2040 process is to carefully and thoughtfully seek to address these major issues as well as other important issues with a vison of what we want to be in 2040. This can only be accomplished by allowing the broad body of citizens and stakeholders to work through the options. This needs high-quality analysis by city staff and experts in this field. And then open, broad discussion with citizens, stakeholders, city staff, experts, Planning Commission and City Council to coalesce on a top-notch plan.
Measure Y is based in 1991 and cannot address 2020-2040 issues. In fact, it has helped cause these problems. Measure R is a better approach since it allows the General Plan to address train station areas, but is still too limited. The community working together on its General Plan is the right answer.
Ken Abreu
San Mateo
