Editor,
I scheduled my COVID-19 booster vaccine at the San Mateo COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was being held at the fairgrounds and was designed as a drive-thru service clinic.
I had no idea how this was going to take place, but I have to admit I was skeptical about the process. To my delight and amazement, this process was extremely smooth. The staff did a great job of moving hundreds of cars from station to station. Every person I encountered was polite and professional.
Thank you for a well-organized public service event.
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
