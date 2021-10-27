People lining up for COVID booster shots spurred a traffic snarl around the San Mateo County Event Center Tuesday, prompting police to issue an advisory for others to avoid the area or use alternative routes.
The advisory came out about 3 p.m. on the day that booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines became available. Previously, only Pfizer booster shots were available.
The boosters will be available at the Event Center through the week and also next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials advise signing up through MyTurn. Appointment are preferred but not required and officials recommend putting in the Event Center address: 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, 94403. The Event Center drive-thru clinic, and other clinics are also available.
Go to smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar for more information on the drive-thru clinic and other available ways to get a booster shot of first and second shots of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.
