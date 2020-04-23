Editor,
“A silver lining” was a well written guest perspective by Linda Koelling in the April 9 edition of the Daily Journal. It was easy to follow and worth reading.
Some of her points covered: Time out at home, working toward the same goal, working from home, Zoom conferencing, reduce traffic and pollution, rethink high density, the Bay Area skyline has changed, prevent the spread of viral infections, housing projects need to be evaluated. She concludes: “How are we preparing ourselves and our loved ones for the next time an invisible viral monster blankets the Earth?”
Lash Stevenson
San Mateo
