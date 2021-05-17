Editor,
Regarding the May 13 guest perspective by Jennifer and Juergen Pfaff, “Homeowners are not by fact racist or elitist,” homeowners in Burlingame by and large elect the City Council. It is a council that has consistently ignored and marginalized over half of its constituents — renters — and secured the city’s exclusionary practices and reputation.
Homeowners signed on to the lies and self-interests of the San Mateo County Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association when they voted against rent stabilization in 2016.
The City Council never once agendized numerous requests by renters — even things as simple as collecting data on rents and the conditions of rentals. Until renters started speaking up, none of the council ever campaigned to renters or sought out their concerns.
The council is proud of wresting a handful of affordable units out of new luxury building developers. To qualify for one of those units, a single person needs to make over $100K a year. So, yes, people like Ms. Pfaff who has unfailingly spoken out against any and all renter protections and truly affordable housing can profess that she personally is not racist or elitist just because she is a homeowner, but the exclusionary character of and results in Burlingame speak volumes to everyone else.
Cynthia Cornell
Everett, Wash.
