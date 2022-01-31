Editor,
The column “Who cares about local politics,” by Rudy Espinoza Murray was one of the most honest pieces of writing by a journalist I have seen in a long time.
Mr. Espinoza brings light to the practice of putting the “dollar” ahead of the people. The bravery demonstrated by Mr. Espinoza to call out the journalist, and politicians that have contributed to the degradation of the elective process is commendable. The power of the vote is held by the people, use it wisely.
A candidate’s platform, past behavior and stance on issues, performance, the ability to lead, and the vision for the people of the county need to be at the forefront, not money. We need to bring back the trust to local politics.
Luna Mantis
San Mateo
