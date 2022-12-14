On Monday, Dec. 12, I stepped down from the dais and eight years of service to the residents of Redwood City. Minutes later, the Redwood City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor per a 2019 mayoral rotation policy. The policy was created in response to conflict and backroom deals that had plagued councils prior. The pair selected couldn’t be more different: Mayor Jeff Gee, a Chinese elder statesman is more conservative and listed public safety as his key priority and Vice Mayor Lisette Espinoza-Garnica, a nonbinary Latina who ran on defunding the police. In Redwood City, we have embraced the idea that diverse opinions lead to better outcomes. Seen from that lens, we couldn’t have a better leadership pairing.

Meanwhile, just up the 101, all of San Mateo was enrapt in a stalemate over the selection of its mayor that fortunately came to an end hours later but not without collateral damage to the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription