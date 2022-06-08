San Mateo County will protect reproductive rights for women and is taking steps to ensure that our local clinics receive the critical support and protections necessary to expand access.
And time is of the essence.
The recently leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicates that the court will revoke the reproductive and privacy rights given to women for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade. If accurate, half of the states will turn back the clock on protections for women by banning abortion thereby forcing untold numbers to seek care in states like California and counties like San Mateo County.
The flight to states like California and counties such as ours of women seeking quality reproductive care continues to grow as ever more restrictive and punitive laws have been adopted by state legislatures all over the nation. According to representatives of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the affiliate serving Northern California communities, the number of women from outside of California seeking reproductive care at area clinics has increased recently. In fact, as many as 33 women seeking care through Planned Parenthood Mar Monte facilities did so since Senate Bill 8 — state legislation that severely restricted abortions — went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1, 2021.
More significantly, from July 2021 and May 15, 2022, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte provided abortion care to 87 patients from out of state.
For all these reasons and more, we proposed, and the Board of Supervisors adopted, a resolution affirming San Mateo County’s unwavering support for women’s reproductive freedom and health care policy. The unanimously supported resolution represents the initial step in a package of efforts to support unfettered access to reproductive care in our communities.
First, we propose direct financial support to Planned Parenthood Clinics within San Mateo County to support the purchase of critical infrastructure such as ultrasound machines, exam tables and an upgrade of the agency’s electronic data system. These investments will enable our local facilities to increase patient capacity and prepare for the influx of women seeking care.
Second, staff is assessing the feasibility of a protective buffer zone for patients seeking care at the Planned Parenthood facility located in the unincorporated North Fair Oaks community. The city of San Mateo recently adopted an ordinance to establish a buffer zone around the clinic in that city, after multiple reported incidents of harassment and bullying of patients.
Finally, the county is poised to support state efforts to expand access to reproductive care for women and gender nonconforming individuals.
San Mateo County has always supported a robust health care system ensuring access to all those who need it. Through its county-operated health care delivery system and the public health programs it administers, the county strives to improve the lives of everyone in San Mateo County and to provide services and outreach to build trust with women, particularly women of color, low-income women and gender nonconforming individuals. Although San Mateo County provides robust services, community partners such as Planned Parenthood represent a crucial and increasingly important element of access to health care, particularly reproductive care.
These actions represent the first response to what will be a long-term effort to protect women’s reproductive and privacy rights. As these rights remain under assault at all levels, San Mateo County will continue to support women and access to health care and our board will proudly lead this charge.
Dave Pine and Warren Slocum are members of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
