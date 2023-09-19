I’m not opposed to historical things, but the world changes rapidly whether we like it or not. Trying to keep things static in a dynamic environment doesn’t make sense. Changes often happen in ways we never foresee.
When we were growing up, very few of us ever would have imagined that we’d have exponentially more computing power on our cellphones than NASA had in its entirety when it put a man on the moon. Much less that every home would have a computer.
Going to work used to mean heading to a physical location outside your home. Now, it often means going to a different room.
Today, cars are bigger than ever. Fifty years ago, most families drove sedans that were just large enough for their family. Now, trucks and SUVs make up nearly 50% of the vehicles on the road.
With all the change we’ve seen in our lifetime, and the impact it has had on the requirements for our homes (i.e., additional rooms for the home office, larger garage needs, increased demand for technology, etc.), isn’t it reasonable to think that the requirements for our homes will need to change going forward in ways we can’t even imagine today?
There is currently an effort to officially designate San Mateo’s Baywood neighborhood as historic. To qualify as a true historic district, a neighborhood must be significant at the national, state or local level and meet at least one of three criteria. Baywood meets none of these.
1). Baywood is a wonderful neighborhood but, as a whole, it isn’t associated with events that have made a significant contribution to local or regional history.
2). I don’t know the history of every home in Baywood and some may be associated with a person who made a significant contribution to local, California or national history. In those cases, the owners of those homes have the absolute right to apply for a historical designation.
3). Homes must embody the distinctive characteristics of a certain period or method of construction that represents the work of a master or has high artistic values. Baywood is an eclectic mix of homes built at different times with many substantially remodeled along the way.
When it is clear that Baywood wouldn’t qualify for a historic district designation on its merit, one certainly has to question the motivation of those who push for it. Are they just seeking control? The proponents would have you believe that it imposes no restrictions on homeowners. That completely defies logic and common sense. If that were the case, why have it at all?
If Baywood becomes a national historical district, many hidden consequences come with it for both current homeowners and future owners. It severely restricts the improvements a homeowner can make, creates a more bureaucratic approval process and ultimately lengthens the time required and cost to make home improvements.
Further, it burdens all future owners with unreasonable limitations. This adversely impacts resale value. When a potential buyer realizes that they can’t modify the home to meet the changing needs of their family, they will not buy the property.
Most significantly, it grants a small committee the authority to impose requirements on homeowners without regard to practicality, difficulty or the cost that will be borne by the homeowner.
Is a historic district designation something that we really need? It is an issue that is dividing our community without a lot of upside and potentially significant downside. Individual homeowners purchase homes in Baywood for a variety of reasons but virtually all of them are looking to increase their property values. They should be the ultimate deciders as to what happens to their properties. There isn’t a shred of evidence to suggest that the new construction in Baywood has done anything but improve property values overall. It makes no sense to have a small committee substituting their judgment as to what is good for neighborhood property values for that of the actual investor in the property.
It isn’t necessary to impose a blanket designation on all Baywood homeowners when the unintended consequences are so great. For most people, their home is their most valuable asset and the owners need to have the flexibility to make changes to their property to accommodate the specific requirements of their family.
Joe Volponi has lived in San Mateo for 44 years and recently retired after more than 40 years as CEO of the California Casualty Management Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Statistics and is a Fellow in the Casualty Actuarial Society.
