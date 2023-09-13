Sarah Fields

In our great nation, there is a belief that, whether real or sometimes imagined, we live in a meritocracy. That American society is built on fairness. And yet, there are ways in which demands on different non-dominant groups show the imagined part to be a little more than we would perhaps like to admit.

Within my own family, shifts in understanding of whiteness have impacted us from being mostly outside of the dominant culture to finding ourselves often within and sometimes without. My grandfather, Melvin Fields (born Melvin Finklestein, more on that later) attended Northwestern University in his native Chicago to study mechanical engineering but was unable to graduate. Why? Because his program required a placement with a firm, in today’s language an internship. He was unable to get such a placement due to quotas for hiring Jews and, ultimately, did not graduate from college.

