This time of year, I often get asked about “Auld Lang Syne” since I’m one of those people with an old Scottish name. It might also be because I once actually attended a New Year’s Eve party in Scotland. You aren’t allowed to throw a New Year’s Eve party in Scotland without singing Auld Lang Syne with all of the verses, in the original Scottish dialect. 

Robert Burns penned the words in 1788, although he said they were actually much older and he simply wrote down what he heard from an elderly man. That old man might have remembered some phrases from a 1711 poem by James Watson. The song was originally performed to a different tune that nobody liked, including Burns. So it was changed to a traditional folk song melody, slowed way down. That made it a big hit. So the song wasn’t really written as much as it was assembled out of various “spare parts” over time. The tune uses the pentatonic scale, which is a musical scale consisting of five notes. This means you can play the tune of Auld Lang Syne on the piano using only the black keys, if you really want to. 

