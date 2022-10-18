As someone who is a lifelong amateur artist who stumbled into a 25 year non-technical career in tech, I often ponder why art is so under-celebrated and underfunded, and why science and engineering careers can be so magnificently compensated when the two are inextricably intertwined. Is launching yet one more productivity tool going to inspire the next Kahlo, Picasso, Fan Kuan, Monet, Da Vinci, O’Keefe or Kandinsky? Maybe, I guess we won’t know until we know. Not to short change productivity tools, but I will take an original Kahlo over a new chat bot any day.

In the United States, Nov. 8 is National STEM/STEAM Day.

Nicely said, Annie! And please don't forget to remind Silicon Valley that it's the art in interface design and packaging that sells their products so successfully.

