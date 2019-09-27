With pension costs rising and infrastructure needs growing as the city ages, San Bruno is in the same situation as many other municipalities across the state but acutely here on the Peninsula.
And as has been the style for the past few years, officials are asking for a half-cent sales tax increase to generate about $4 million a year for its budget. In recent years, the city has been relatively prudent with its budgeting and this year, councilmembers asked for additional pencil sharpening to ensure they are spending the city’s money wisely.
But there is no hiding the fact that the city has a capital improvement plan with about $223 million in projects and unfunded needs like street maintenance, enhanced police patrols and fire prevention services, additional parking and business support systems.
While the city has a balanced $50 million budget and hearty reserve funds, an economic downturn would shake that loose and this additional funding would help keep it solid.
Some might suggest that officials could use money allocated to the city by Pacific Gas and Electric for the 2010 explosion and fire. However, that money was given to a community foundation that doles out grants and scholarships. Some of that money is also being used to build a new recreation center.
One opponent also suggests that there could be a sunset to the tax rather than have it in perpetuity, and that is a very good point. It would be good to allow city officials and residents an opportunity at some future point to assess whether this tax is still necessary. But not having that sunset is not enough reason to say no.
This measure will help ensure financial stability for the city while providing money for the residents’ quality of life. It is a small drop in the bucket overall, and very well could mean a street gets paved faster and there is an extra officer on the street. Vote yes on Measure G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.