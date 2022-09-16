It would be easy for a school board trustee coming out of COVID and all its contention to decide to call it quits. Yet Ken Chin decided to run for a two-year seat on the board after a trustee abruptly resigned this summer.
Chin has ably served on the San Mateo-Foster City School Board and is often seen as a pragmatic peacemaker who listens to all sides and tries to make decisions that serve all in the community.
It is in that spirit that he ran again for this seat, to provide some sense of continuity at the tail end of a tumultuous time.
Running against him for this seat is Randi Paynter, who has an analytic mind and could be described as representing the viewpoint of some parents concerned by recent board decisions.
In most every instance, the idea of taking issue with potential curriculum changes at the elementary level brings out those with concerns and other ideas. This is healthy, and it is good. It is part of the process. Paynter has been part of this process. That should be welcomed in every instance. In fact, what Paynter brings up on a variety of topics represents the viewpoint of many in the district and should be heeded.
COVID and decisions surrounding it have proven to be controversial in practically every school district in this state. Nowhere is there a situation where messaging, reopening and protocol met the needs of everyone.
Yet SM-FC reopened and marched on the best it could considering its size and divergent interests. Chin was part of that march, and also worked to ensure the district’s budget is sound, its labor issues are quiet, sites are being modernized and equity is a central premise of its essential work. Getting there is not easy but Chin was a stable player in allowing for hope and is taking necessary steps to provide a solid foundation for the future. He should be lauded for taking on the job again. He deserves your vote.
